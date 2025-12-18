What Rockies Fans Should Know About New Bench Coach Jeff Pickler
The Colorado Rockies hired Jeff Pickler as their new bench coach. The team continues to bolster its new coaching staff for the 2026 season.
Before getting hired by the Rockies, Pickler coached for the Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds, with whom he spent five seasons.
What Should We Know About Pickler?
The 49-year-old is passionate about baseball. Pickler has worked at the collegiate, minor league, and primary league levels. Like most baseball coaches, he started his career as a player.
During his years at the University of Tennessee, he was successful as a college baseball player. Pickler batted .341 in 1996 and .332 in 1997. His performance for the Volunteers earned him consensus All-American and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors in 1998. Pickler led the SEC with a .445 average, ranking eighth nationally and sixth-highest in league history.
After his collegiate career, he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th round of the 1998 MLB Draft. Pickler never played in the majors but spent eight years in the minors.
Pickler has experience in evaluating and scouting players. After he decided to retire as a player, this became his primary focus. Pickler began working as a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks. During his stint with the Diamondbacks, he worked side by side with the general manager on player acquisitions, contract negotiations, and player evaluations.
His experience with the Diamondbacks led him to a bigger promotion when the San Diego Padres hired him as a professional scout in 2010. Pickler also has experience as a defensive coordinator, having spent three seasons (2011-2013) in the Los Angeles Angels' minor league system.
We can say that Pickler is someone with the drive and patience to work himself from the ground up. Baseball has been a part of his life for four decades. He’s learned from the people who came before him, and one of the most important people he's learned from is his father. Pickler was fortunate to spend seven seasons working as an assistant coach for his father at Cypress Community College.
After spending those years with his dad, Pickler became an assistant coach for the University of Arizona in 2009.
Pickler spent the entire 2025 season without working for a team. Now, he’s employed again. His time with Cincinnati didn’t end happily, but hopefully his new beginning with the Rockies turns out to be a satisfying experience.
It’s a brilliant hire for the Rockies because Pickler brings plenty of baseball experience and expertise to the franchise. They’re doing the right thing in giving him a chance and demonstrating that he can be an asset to the team.