White Sox Signing of Murakami Should Have Rockies Dreaming Big
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox share a rather unwanted recent bond as the two worst franchises in Major League Baseball. Since the start of the 2023 season, the Rockies ranked second-last in the majors with a 163-323 (.335) record, sitting just one win ahead of the White Sox (162-324, .333) over that time period.
On Sunday, Chicago took a bold step toward trying to reverse the fortunes of their organization by signing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract.
There is some question about the value that Murakami might bring to the South Siders given his high strikeout rate and potential struggles with transitioning to North America and MLB. Still, the signing represents cause for optimism for the White Sox, a physical representation of the hope that they can climb out a lengthy rut that has seen the club lose over 100 games in three consecutive season.
The Rockies could use some of that hope.
The Rockies Could Learn From the Murakami Signing
With Chicago looking to pull itself out of the doldrums of the past few seasons, it only makes sense to turn to Colorado and see what the National League's resident basement-dwellers are doing to turn their fortunes around.
To be fair, the Rockies have already made some seismic changes this offseason - just not on the field. The organization introduced a new brain trust to lead them into the future, bringing Paul DePodesta back into the baseball world as President of Baseball Operations and hiring veteran baseball executive Josh Byrnes as General Manager.
Though neither DePodesta nor Byrnes will record a hit or make an out for Colorado, their presence signals at least some ambition from the franchise for a renewed commitment to winning. After all, it's unlikely the two men would have agreed to come on board without expressed intention from ownership to spend the money necessary to be competitive.
While that offers hope from a long-term standpoint, what it means in the short-term remains unclear. Chicago reportedly joined the list of Murakami suitors late, as the 25-year-old Japanese slugger's asking price dropped as he came up against his posting deadline of December 22 at 5:00pm ET. Could the Rockies' front office eye similar price drops from marquee free agents?
The Murakami signing has suddenly thrust the White Sox promising core of young position players into a positive light. He should anchor a lineup that includes emerging youngsters like Kyle Teel, Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth.
Despite their recent track record, Colorado isn't far off boasting that same type of optimism. If, for example, the Rockies could convince a slugger like Cody Bellinger to come enjoy the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field, then suddenly a foundation of Bellinger, Hunter Goodman, Tyler Freeman, Jordan Beck and, eventually, Ethan Holliday starts to look pretty good.
Perhaps scared off by the disastrous 2022 mega-deal for Kris Bryant, Colorado has not demonstrated much of an appetite for spending in free agency in recent years. However, it only takes a quick look towards Chicago to see the way that hope can be borne out of years of losing with just one impact signing. If the White Sox can do it with Murakami, then why not the Rockies?