Will New Rockies Hitting Coach Brett Pill Inspire Offense To Success?
The Colorado Rockies brought in a new hitting coach to their organization, and his name is Brett Pill.
The 41-year-old will be serving his first season in MLB as a hitting coach for a professional team.
Will Brett Pill’s Influence Help the Rockies' Offense?
To understand Pill, one needs to know his credentials. He played for three seasons for the San Francisco Giants from 2011 to 2013. The Giants won the World Series in 2012, but he wasn’t on the postseason roster. He batted .210 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 48 games.
Before he even got called to the Majors, Brett had a solid minor league career. He started his minor league career in 2006, but his breakout year came in 2009. As a member of the Connecticut Defenders, a Double-A team, Pill led the Eastern League in many categories, including home runs (19), doubles (37), RBIs (109), and slugging (.480).
Pill continued to prove his worth in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, when he was promoted to Triple A with the Fresno Grizzlies. In 2010, he recorded a .275 batting average with 16 home runs and 84 RBI in 140 games. In 2011, he batted .312, 25 home runs, 36 doubles, and 107 RBI. Shortly before he got called up by the Giants, he led the Pacific Coast League in RBI (101).
His minor league career was sensational. In addition, when he went to play in Korea, he found success there. Pill played for three seasons with the Kia Tigers, posting incredible numbers. Overall, he batted—316, 216 runs, 442 hits, 99 doubles, 61 home runs, 253 RBIs.
Rockies players, especially young prospects, can benefit from learning from Pill because it’s not just about finding success at the MLB level. It's also about succeeding in other areas, such as the Minors and International play. Pill knows what it takes to hit the ball out of the infield and keep the ball in play.
His teaching skills and baseball experience can help the young Rockies develop great discipline at the plate. The Rockies finished second in the Majors with strikeouts. Pill can help clean up some of those mistakes. Pill came from a great organization in the Los Angeles Dodgers before coming to the Rockies.
Pill served as the Minor League hitting coordinator for three seasons. The Dodgers are one of the best teams at hitting home runs. The Rockies had a long way to go.
Professional baseball players love to be coached by someone who has played the game. Pill might be approaching his first season with the Rockies, but he’s going to be an asset.
The front office must have faith and let the coaches build chemistry with the players and it will take more than one season to do so.