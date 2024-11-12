Detroit Tigers Skipper Tabbed as AL Manager of the Year Finalist
It's been quite a long road for AJ Hinch. From being let go as part of the infamous Houston Astros scandal to leading the Detroit Tigers back to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, Hinch has led plenty of great baseball teams in his time.
The Tigers finished the regular season 86-76 and earned the third wild card berth in the AL. They finished as one of the hottest teams in baseball. After selling off nearly half of a dozen players at the trade deadline, the Tigers finished the season on a 31-13 run, eliminating a 10-game deficit.
Hinch had to navigate having one of the youngest rosters in baseball and did so quite well, considering that red-hot run.
Year over year, Hinch improved the Tigers. In 2023, 28 finished with bWAR over 0.0, 13 of whom played in at least 50 games, led by Eduardo Rodriguez's 3.4.
This year, 33 players did so with 15 players with at least 50 games played, led by MLB co-leader and AL Cy Young finalist, Tarik Skubal.
This is Hinch's third time as a finalist for Manager of the Year. With the Astros, he finished second in 2015 and third in 2017. In 2018, he was just outside the finalists at fourth and he finished fifth in 2019. Then, he took over the Tigers in 2021 and received votes to end up seventh.
This year, he's up against two AL Central rival managers, Kansas City Royals' Matt Qautraro and Cleveland Guardians' first-year skipper, Stephen Vogt. Oddly enough, Hinch's Tigers were 6-7 against both the Royals and Guardians in 2024.
If Hinch were to win the award, he would be just the third Tigers manager to do so (and fourth award), joining Hall of Famers, Jim Leyland (2006) and Sparky Anderson (1984 and 1987).