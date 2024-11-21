Detroit Tigers Linked to Veteran Superstar First Baseman in MLB Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers have a few different issues on their list this offseason as they look to make the next step and become a true World Series contender.
One problem area which may rank at the very top of said list is the first base position. Former No. 1 overall selection Spencer Torkelson was bad enough in 2024 to be sent down, and while his numbers did improve down the stretch after he was called back up, the Tigers know they cannot go into 2025 with Torkelson as their everyday first baseman again.
While Torkelson could stick around, Detroit will almost certainly bring in some competition for him, and there are intriguing possibilities coming at varying levels of risk. From Christian Walker to Pete Alonso, the top names on the market are intriguing. But perhaps the Tigers could look to a veteran on the tail end of his career, especially if they want to hang onto Torkelson. Katrina Stebbins of Motor City Bengals says St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could be a perfect mentor to Torkelson.
"Despite a lot of hopes that the Tigers would make a splash on the free agent market, they've seemingly reverted to old tactics and will be looking to limit risk," Stebbins wrote. "Goldschmidt is a perfect solution if the Tigers haven't completely given up on Torkelson yet; if they signed Goldschmidt to a one-year pact, they could work out some sort of a platoon at first base and DH with Kerry Carpenter."
There's no question as to whether Goldschmidt has started to decline after a 2024 season which saw him post the worst batting average and OPS of his career. But the seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner won an MVP award as recently as 2022, the first of his career after finishing top-five in voting for the award five times prior.
The upside with Goldschmidt is he's not going to command a long-term deal at this stage of his career, now 37 years old. In fact, a one-year deal at a reasonable number feels likely for a player who while still productive last season is clearly on the twilight of his career.
If the Tigers wanted to both keep Torkelson and bring in Goldschmidt on a one-year contract, it could be the best solution possible for everyone involved. Detroit gets a low-risk option where they are all but guaranteed at least more production than Torkelson had last season and Torkelson gets the mentorship of one of the best first baseman of the last 20 years.
Keep an eye on Goldschmidt for the Tigers as his market starts to build this winter.