Detroit Tigers Named Great Fit For Power Hitting Free Agent Outfielder
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with a clear list of improvement needs in order to take the next step and try to actually contend for a championship rather than just be satisfied with making the playoffs.
Detroit had one of the most special runs by a team in a very long time after coming back from 9.5 games out in late August to make the postseason and defeat the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round, but things came to a close the following round in a five-game heartbreaker against Cleveland in the ALDS. The obvious takeaway for the Tigers is that the team is close and may just need some tweaks in order to get the job done.
One area that Scott Harris has been open about the need to improve is the addition of a right-handed bat into a lineup that was extremely lefty-heavy especially towards the end of the year. While everyone would look to bring in a couple right-handed hitting corner infielders to plug into two positions of need *cough cough Christian Walker and Alex Bregman cough cough*, there are potential options that could bolster the lineup and mix things up at a position of strength as well.
While Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and Parker Meadows make up a great outfield, all three are lefties and Detroit could look to bring in a righty to hit left-handed pitching and shake things up. Brandon Day of SB Nation named Boston Red Sox free agent Tyler O'Neill as a great fit.
"Tyler O’Neill as one of the most dangerous hitters in the game against left-handed pitching makes plenty of sense as a free agent target," Day wrote. "If the Tigers can land a lefty mashing outfielder, and then pursue a trade for a right-handed hitting infielder with the ability to play both corner spots, they’d be in great shape heading into 2025."
O'Neill had a huge season for the Red Sox in 2024 with 31 home runs, a slugging percentage of .511, and an OPS of .847. Boston acquired him in a trade last offseason and after the big year for the slugger would surely like to keep him, but it will be interesting to see what the price ends up being.
For a guy who brings the amount of home runs that he does, he is expected to be a relative bargain on a shorter term deal valued around $15 million yearly or less, a number that Detroit would surely love to bring him in at, but so would every other team in need of a power bat to the lineup who comes much cheaper than the top of the market names.
Seeing how O'Neill's market plays out and if a bidding war develops will likely determine whether or not he could actually be a fit for the Tigers.