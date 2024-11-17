Detroit Tigers Expected To Be Part of Robust Market for Free Agent First Baseman
The Detroit Tigers, after their shockingly impressive finish to the 2024 season, are ready to build upon the positive momentum.
The front office is going to be aggressive in finding upgrades for a team that beat all expectations placed on them. At the deadline, they were sellers and turned their attention to the offseason.
Despite that, they were playing October baseball, even defeating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round before being defeated by the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
To become a perennial playoff team and eventually contenders, there are some areas of the team that need work. The pitching staff needs reinforcements behind Tarik Skubal, who is going to win the Cy Young Award.
There are high-upside arms in the bullpen, but another veteran addition or two probably wouldn’t hurt.
Where the most work is needed is in the lineup. The Tigers received excellent contributions from several young players who will develop and improve their games. But, there are clear weaknesses even if they hit their ceilings.
The biggest need is for some power.
Last season, Detroit finished 24 in home runs and 22 in doubles and slugging percentage. The team needs a bopper in the middle of the lineup to help take things to another level.
Finding a specific position of need isn’t as easy. Could it be first base at the expense of former No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson? He has yet to prove worthy of an everyday role, but it would be hard to envision the team giving up on such a young talent this early.
Unless, of course, a clear-cut upgrade can be acquired.
One player who would fit that bill is free agent Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He would be ideal for the Tigers given his power production and Gold Glove defense at first base.
Alas, if they are going to commit to him being their No. 1 target, they have to be prepared with an aggressive offer. As shared by David Schoenfield of ESPN, his market is going to be robust because of the value he presents.
“In the end, however, Walker should be attractive to not just big-market teams that need a first baseman (Yankees, Houston Astros), but also midmarket teams: the Tigers, Mariners, Nationals, Giants ... heck, let's even throw the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds out there.”
He is going to be a bargain compared to someone such as Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Given how similar their offensive numbers have been, and the huge plus Walker is in the field compared to Alonso, his market will be competitive.
The only knock against the Diamondbacks slugger is that he is entering his age 34 season, compared to the Mets star entering his age 30 campaign.