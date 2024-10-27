New York Mets Free Agent Slugger Could Transform Detroit Tigers Lineup
The Detroit Tigers are coming off their best season in a long time, as the franchise was able to not only snap their long playoff drought, but they even won a series in the postseason.
This winter, the Tigers are now going to be focused on trying to improve this team for 2025, and prove that this past season was no fluke.
As Detroit heads into the offseason, they have two main areas that they need to improve. Starting pitching will be one, and a power bat in the middle of the order will be another.
Down the stretch for the Tigers, they were led by their ace, Tarik Skubal, and A.J. Hinch basically filled in the gaps after that. Detroit leaned heavily on their bullpen, as Hinch managed the unit magnificently.
While adding a starting pitcher makes a lot of sense to help bolster the rotation, the Tigers will also really need to add some pop to their lineup. With a lot of young players at multiple positions, one of the most likely spots for Detroit to try and accomplish this is at first base.
Despite being a first-round pick and a top prospect for the organization, it doesn’t appear like Spencer Torkelson is going to be the long-term solution to the position. While he is certainly capable of having a good career, it just might not be with the Tigers.
If Detroit decides to move on from their former first-round pick, there are some really appealing options at first base. Arguably, the most appealing in free agency will be Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.
Alonso will be entering free agency as the top player at the position, and his ability to hit for power makes him a great option for the Tigers. The slugger has made the All-Star team for the last three seasons, and over that span has totaled 120 home runs.
Since being called up by the Mets, Alonso has been one of the best power hitters in baseball, and there seems like a real possibility that he could leave New York with the development of Mark Vientos this season.
If the Tigers are willing to spend big this offseason, the 29-year-old is arguably the best fit for them to improve their team the most. Adding a player with the potential to hit 40+ home runs to the lineup would really transform the team.