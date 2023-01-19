Aroldis Chapman Signs With Royals After Seven Seasons on Yankees

Chapman posted a 2.94 ERA with 153 saves over parts of seven seasons (315 games) with the Yankees.

Former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman signed a one-year deal with the Royals in free agency on Thursday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The left-hander will make $3.75 million in 2023, plus performance bonuses, according to Feinsand.

Chapman, 34, had the worst season of his entire career in 2022, a campaign that featured a poor performance on the mound and controversy off the field.

Over 43 games, Chapman posted a career-worst 4.46 ERA, allowing 18 earned runs in 36.1 innings pitched. He began the year as New York's closer, saving nine games over the first two months of the season, but was leapfrogged by Clay Holmes on the depth chart after a brutal stretch in May that ended with a trip to the injured list.

Chapman ended up missing more time on the IL later in the season, sidelined for a month due to an infection on his leg from a tattoo.

Then, as the Yankees were preparing for the American League Division Series in October, Chapman skipped a mandatory workout. He was left off New York's postseason roster, told to stay away from the team.

If Chapman can regain control on the mound, there's a chance he can be a productive piece in the back of Kansas City's bullpen. After all, Chapman is a seven-time All-Star with 315 saves in his career. Only Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen have more saves among active pitchers. That said, Chapman's numbers have been deteriorating over the last several seasons.

Kansas City wasn't the only team that showed interest in Chapman this winter. The Marlins, Rays, Padres and Dodgers were also reportedly interested in signing the veteran reliever.

