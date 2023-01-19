Skip to main content
What's Next For Yankees After Winter Meetings?
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Ronald Guzmán played in three games with the Yankees last year, spending the rest of the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
New York Yankees
San Francisco Giants
Ronald Guzman
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday.

Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization, a non-roster invitee at spring training that ended up playing 105 games with New York's Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Over those 105 games, Guzmán hit .255/.344/.478 with 16 home runs, 53 RBI and 100 strikeouts. 

In September, Guzmán had his first (and only) opportunity in pinstripes, called up to the big-league roster after Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list. The 28-year-old proceeded to go 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in his Yankees debut, bouncing into a double play with the bases loaded in extra innings. 

Guzmán appeared in two more games with the Yankees, recording one more strikeout in his only other at-bat with the club. New York designated the lefty for assignment on September 10, sending him back to Triple-A two days later. He finished the season with the RailRiders, electing free agency in October. 

If Guzmán can make the big-league roster with an impressive performance in spring training, he'll have a shot to get some revenge in the Bronx right away. San Francisco will face the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day, March 30.

Guzmán began his career as a top-five prospect with the Rangers, whacking 16 home runs with a .722 OPS over 123 games as a rookie in 2018. Three of those home runs came in one game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. 

