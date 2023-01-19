Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Ronald Guzmán played in three games with the Yankees last year, spending the rest of the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday.

Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization, a non-roster invitee at spring training that ended up playing 105 games with New York's Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Over those 105 games, Guzmán hit .255/.344/.478 with 16 home runs, 53 RBI and 100 strikeouts.

In September, Guzmán had his first (and only) opportunity in pinstripes, called up to the big-league roster after Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list. The 28-year-old proceeded to go 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in his Yankees debut, bouncing into a double play with the bases loaded in extra innings.

Guzmán appeared in two more games with the Yankees, recording one more strikeout in his only other at-bat with the club. New York designated the lefty for assignment on September 10, sending him back to Triple-A two days later. He finished the season with the RailRiders, electing free agency in October.

If Guzmán can make the big-league roster with an impressive performance in spring training, he'll have a shot to get some revenge in the Bronx right away. San Francisco will face the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day, March 30.

Guzmán began his career as a top-five prospect with the Rangers, whacking 16 home runs with a .722 OPS over 123 games as a rookie in 2018. Three of those home runs came in one game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

