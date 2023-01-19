2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire

Adam Warren enjoyed multiple stints in New York, while David Phelps spent the first three years of his career in pinstripes.

A pair of former Yankees pitchers are hanging up their spikes.

Adam Warren and David Phelps both made their retirements official on Wednesday. Warren, speaking at Yankees Fantasy Camp, relayed the news to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Phelps, meanwhile, announced through his agency, Wasserman.

Both pitchers began their major league careers with the Yankees, and Warren enjoyed multiple stints in the Bronx. He first pitched for New York from 2012-2015 before the Yankees sent him to the Cubs in the Starlin Castro trade. Warren spent just 29 games in Chicago, however, before the Cubs flipped him back to New York in the Gleyber Torres-Aroldis Chapman deal.

Warren remained with the Yankees until a midseason trade to the Mariners in 2018. Tommy John surgery followed soon after, and the righty rejoined the Yankees organization in 2021. His comeback, however, was limited to Triple-A.

Warren, 35, last pitched in the majors in 2019 as a member of the Padres. He ends his eight-year career with a 3.53 ERA over 492.1 innings. Warren registered a 3.18 ERA over 407 frames with the Yankees.

Phelps, meanwhile, was drafted by the Yankees in 2008. He pitched for the team from 2012-2014, tallying a 4.21 ERA over 299.1 innings before New York traded him and Martin Prado to the Marlins for Nathan Eovaldi, Domingo Germán and Garrett Jones.

Pitching mostly as a reliever, Phelps had his fair share of success over a 10-year career that also included stops with the Mariners, Blue Jays, Cubs, Brewers and Phillies. The 36-year-old right-hander ends his career with a 3.80 ERA over 682.2 innings.

Phelps is walking away from the mound on a high note, as he recorded a 2.83 ERA over 65 games with the Blue Jays last season.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.