Aroldis Chapman Could Sign With Yankees Rival; Five Teams Showing Interest

The Marlins, Rays, Padres, Dodgers and Royals are reportedly showing interest in Chapman this winter.

After ending his tenure with the Yankees on bad terms, Aroldis Chapman could sign with one of New York's biggest rivals.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among five teams to show interest in the free agent reliever this offseason, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media.

According to Miller, the Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers have also had talks with Chapman's representation.

Chapman is coming off the worst season of his entire 13-year career in the big leagues. While Chapman began the campaign as New York's closer, saving nine games over the first two months of the year, he didn't return to that role after landing on the injured list in May.

The southpaw finished the season with a career-worst 4.46 ERA in 43 appearances, missing more time later in the year due to an infection on his leg from a tattoo.

Chapman's stint with the Yankees unofficially came to an end when the reliever skipped a mandatory postseason workout in October. He was subsequently left off New York's roster for the American League Division Series, spending the rest of the playoffs away from the team.

Coming off that type of year with the Yankees, it seemed like Chapman might be destined to sign a minor league deal this spring, attempting to crawl back to the big leagues and finish his career on a high note. Instead, it appears that the 34-year-old is a coveted asset in free agency.

Miller added in a post on Twitter that Miami has offered Chapman multiple contracts this winter. Kansas City and San Diego have also presented the reliever with contract offers.

Chapman is "intrigued" about possibly signing with the Dodgers or Rays, according to Miller's source. The reliever has a home in Tampa, where the Yankees train each spring.

The reliever calls Miami home, though, so the Marlins make even more sense. Once a dominant closer—with 315 career saves—Chapman has the potential to be a productive piece in any bullpen, if he can fix his unwavering command issues.

“The Rays definitely are interested, but not as much as the Marlins,” Miller's source said.

Chapman has a 1.42 ERA over 14 career appearances at Tropicana Field in Tampa with 26 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched. The lefty hasn't allowed a run in eight career outings at loanDepot Park in Miami.

