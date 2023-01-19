Yankees 'Keeping Tabs' on Jurickson Profar in Free Agency

Will the Yankees make one more high-profile signing before spring training, ending their search for a left fielder in free agency?

With less than one month to go until spring training, the Yankees are still monitoring the open market, in position to pounce on a left fielder if the price is right.

New York is "keeping tabs" on Jurickson Profar—arguably the best outfielder that's still available in free agency—per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Profar, who turns 30 next month, is a switch-hitting veteran, a versatile defender that's played every position other than pitcher and catcher across his nine-year career. The former top prospect with the Rangers is coming off a resurgent campaign with the Padres, a season in which he slashed .243/.331/.391 with 110 wRC+ and a career-best 2.5 fWAR. He also appeared in a career-high 152 games last year, hitting 15 home runs while scoring 82 runs.

The Yankees are still in the market for a left fielder, considering all avenues after missing out on other free agents like Andrew Benintendi. If no moves are made before Opening Day, New York would move forward at the position with in-house options like Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial.

Trading for an outfielder is an option as well. New York has been linked to Bryan Reynolds quite a bit this winter, another switch-hitting outfielder that recently requested a trade from the Pirates.

According to Morosi, the same teams that are eyeing Profar are also keeping in touch with Pittsburgh, checking on Reynolds' availability and what it would take to trade for the All-Star.

Profar would certainly be an upgrade for the Yankees, but he comes with a cost. Morosi reports that Profar wants a contract in the range of $15 million per season over two years. That's based on how the market for outfielders has unfolded over the last several months. Profar is also a Scott Boras client—Boras raised the stakes for free agent outfielders this winter when he worked out an eight-year, $162 million deal for Brandon Nimmo, who returned to the Mets.

Also, if the Yankees add Profar, increasing their payroll after a busy offseason, another move may need to be made in New York's outfield. Florial is out of minor league options and Hicks is under contract for three more years, set to make another $10 million in 2023. Demoting Cabrera (who has options) for roster flexibility would be a mistake, as the former prospect showed he belongs with the big-league club and deserves more playing time during his first stint in pinstripes last season.

Cabrera is most valuable in a utility role, playing different positions. He could absolutely beat out Hicks, Florial and others for the starting job in left this spring if New York doesn't make any other moves, though.

