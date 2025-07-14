SI

MLS Goals of the Week: Evander, Messi and More From Matchday 24

Evander and Lionel Messi continue to be the forerunners for the 2025 MLS MVP Award.

Evander continued his top form with a stellar goal.
Another week of MLS is in the books, and once again Lionel Messi and Evander are amid the top players from the weekend. For Messi, it looked like a fifth straight brace, while Evander scored another world-class strike in a loss to Columbus Crew SC.

With Matchday 24 in the history books, Sports Illustrated takes a look at some of the best goals from the latest 15-match slate.

5. Hugo Cuypers Volleys the Corner

As much as fans celebrate scoring from a corner kick, it is rarer than you may think. Yet, Hugo Cuypers made it look easy for the Chicago Fire this weekend, side-footing a volley into the back of the net in a loss to San Diego FC.

4. Kerwin Vargas's Second Hit for Charlotte FC

The first attempt didn't quite go to plan for Kerwin Vargas, but he got some blistering pace behind his second shot to give Charlotte FC a goal in their 2–0 win over New York City FC. They might need more of him, too, given that Patrick Agyemang is off to Derby County.

3. Nathan Ordaz Shows His Touch and Turn for LAFC

El Salvador's Nathan Ordaz helped LAFC to a 2–0 win over FC Dallas this weekend, scoring the opening goal with a slick touch and powerful finish to open the scoring before Denis Bouanga added an insurance goal from the penalty spot.

2. Evander's Rocket From Distance for FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati got out to a 2–0 lead within the first five minutes in their Hell is Real Derby against Columbus Crew SC. Yet, despite squandering the fast start and losing 4–2, Evander's 13th goal of the season was something special from distance.

1. Lionel Messi Curls in Another Free Kick for Inter Miami

For some players, the most threatening set-piece is a penalty. Not for Lionel Messi though, who thrives from the dead ball from outside the area. He now has five straight games with a brace, and the free kick in the 2–1 Inter Miami win over Nashville was as special as it was expected.

