SI

Nationals Announcers Debut Synchronized ‘Ted Lasso’ Reference After a Great Catch

Stephen Douglas

Jacob Young makes a great play at the wall.
Jacob Young makes a great play at the wall. /
In this story:

The Philadelphia Philles beat the Washington Nationals soundly on Thursday, 13-3. There wasn't much drama despite a Nick Castellanos home run in the first inning. The game did provide one highlight for the Nationals as rookie outfielder Jacob Young made a spectacular catch at the wall in the sixth inning.

Leading off the inning, third baseman Alec Bohm, who homered in the first inning, hit another ball deep to center field. That's where Young made a leaping catch and bounced off the fence. As he tumbled he got one of the more unique calls of the season from the MASN booth.

As Young stood up, Dan Kolko, filling in for Bob Carpenter, made a prolonged Ted Lasso reference with color analyst Kevin Frandsen joining in.

"He's here. He's there. He's every freakin' where. Jacob Young."

If you're not caught up on all AppleTV has to offer, first check out Platonic with Seth Rogan and Rose Byrne, and then circle back to watch Ted Lasso. Then you'll know this is a play on the Roy Kent chant.

We apologize for the spoilers.

Published |Modified
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.