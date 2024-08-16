Nationals Announcers Debut Synchronized ‘Ted Lasso’ Reference After a Great Catch
The Philadelphia Philles beat the Washington Nationals soundly on Thursday, 13-3. There wasn't much drama despite a Nick Castellanos home run in the first inning. The game did provide one highlight for the Nationals as rookie outfielder Jacob Young made a spectacular catch at the wall in the sixth inning.
Leading off the inning, third baseman Alec Bohm, who homered in the first inning, hit another ball deep to center field. That's where Young made a leaping catch and bounced off the fence. As he tumbled he got one of the more unique calls of the season from the MASN booth.
As Young stood up, Dan Kolko, filling in for Bob Carpenter, made a prolonged Ted Lasso reference with color analyst Kevin Frandsen joining in.
"He's here. He's there. He's every freakin' where. Jacob Young."
If you're not caught up on all AppleTV has to offer, first check out Platonic with Seth Rogan and Rose Byrne, and then circle back to watch Ted Lasso. Then you'll know this is a play on the Roy Kent chant.
We apologize for the spoilers.