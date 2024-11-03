Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner, Mavs-Magic)
Sunday’s NBA action features just three games, but it could be a perfect spot to buy low on some players with expanded roles so far this season.
It’s been a slow start to the season for yours truly when it comes to NBA bets, but I love a few props – and one side – on Sunday to turn things around.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado are all worthwhile targets on Sunday, especially with some of the injuries surrounding their teams.
Let’s break down the picks.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 19-25-1 (-3.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1029-970-23 (+34.14 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Cade Cunningham OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
- Jose Alvarado OVER 10.5 Points (-130)
- Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
- Dallas Mavericks -7 (-105) vs. Orlando Magic
Cade Cunningham OVER 23.5 Points (-120)
Cade Cunningham has come up short of this prop in back-to-back games, scoring 22 points in each, but he was well on his way to clearing it against the New York Knicks before playing limited fourth quarter minutes due to Detroit losing by 30 points.
On the season, Cunningham is averaging 25.0 points on 20.2 shots per game, clearing 23.5 points in three of his five matchups.
I expect his minutes to go up from Friday night’s showing against New York, as the Pistons are just 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn has surprised a lot of people early on this season, but it is still a weak defensive team (19th in defensive rating), which should bode well for Cunningham as a scorer.
After dropping 22 points on the Knicks without attempting a single free throw, I think Cade could be in line for a bounce-back showing on Sunday in a much easier matchup.
Jose Alvarado OVER 10.5 Points (-130)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has been thrust into the starting lineup over the last two games with Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III all sidelined.
The veteran point guard has delivered with 16 and 12 points in those games while attempting 12.5 field goal attempts per game.
This bet is strictly a volume play. The Pels have a limited bench – featuring a lot of two-way players right now – with all of the injuries, and Alvarado has played 35 and 32 minutes in his last two contests.
This prop is a little low for him in my eyes against an Atlanta team that ranks 28th in the league in defensive rating this season.
Franz Wagner OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
Paolo Banchero (torn oblique) is out for the Orlando Magic on Sunday, which should set up Franz Wagner for a big game.
Fresh off of a 17-point showing on 8-of-19 shooting in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wagner should once again operate as the No. 1 option in this Orlando offense.
He’s averaging just 17.7 points per game, but he opened the season with three straight games with 23 or more points before an illness has limited him. However, he was back up to 30 minutes in the loss to Cleveland, a sign that he should see his normal role on Sunday against Dallas.
With Banchero out, the Magic are desperate for scoring options behind Wagner and Jalen Suggs. That means Wagner should see a steady dose of shots on Sunday. After averaging 19.7 points per game last season, Wagner should be able to take a slight step forward with Paolo out.
Dallas Mavericks -7 (-105) vs. Orlando Magic
Even though I like a prop for Wagner in this game, I’m still betting on Dallas to get the job done and cover on Sunday.
Orlando couldn’t compete with the Cavs offensively on Friday night, failing to cover as an eight-point road underdog, and now that has moved down to seven points against Dallas – the defending Western Conference champion.
The Mavs are just 2-3 against the spread this season, but they should be able to outclass an Orlando team that has struggled without Banchero (4-9 all time) and could be without Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. (both questionable) in this matchup.
I can’t get behind this Orlando team given its lack of offense without Banchero on the floor. The Magic are also just 2-4 against the spread and 1-2 ATS as underdogs this season.
