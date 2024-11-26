Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Rockets-Timberwolves)
NBA Cup Group Play returns on Tuesday night with five more games, including the return of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
While I’m not making a pick for that matchup, there are two props and one side that I think bettors should consider on Nov. 26.
Starting in the Eastern Conference, both Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine could be in line for big games given their recent play. Then, out West, the Houston Rockets may be undervalued on the road against a struggling Minnesota squad.
Here’s a breakdown of the three plays for Tuesday!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 59-55-1 (+1.68 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1069-1000-23 (+39.77 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Houston Rockets +3.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 0.5 unit
- Jimmy Butler OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
I’m going back to the well with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in another NBA Cup game after he scored over 22.5 points for us on Friday night against Atlanta.
Over his last four games, LaVine has at least 25 points in each of them, moving his season average to 22.7 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and an impressive 44.0 percent from 3.
The Bulls showed on Friday that they’ll leave their starters in during an NBA Cup game for point differential reasons in a blowout win over Atlanta on Friday, and now LaVine gets a shot at the worst defense in the NBA tonight.
Washington is giving up 122.9 points per game and ranks dead last in defensive rating. LaVine should have a field day in this matchup, and he’s already cleared 22.5 points in nine of his 15 games in the 2024-25 season.
Houston Rockets +3.5 (-110) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 0.5 unit
Minnesota is really struggling so far in the 2024-25 season, dropping to the middle of the pack in defensive rating after finishing with the best defensive rating in the NBA last season.
That’s led to a suspect 2-5 against the spread record as home favorite, and a .500 straight up record.
Houston is 2-1 against the spread as a road underdog, and it’s played elite defense this season, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating. The Rockets also rank fourth in the league in net rating, while Minnesota is 11th in offense, 13th in defense and 10th in net rating.
The Rockets have a ton of interchangeable pieces in Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard and others on the wing, making them a tough out for any team.
With Minnesota’s team chemistry looking shaky early in the season and the team taking a step back defensively, I’ll gladly take the Rockets to cover as road dogs tonight.
Jimmy Butler OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has been on fire since returning from an ankle injury, scoring 30 and 33 points in his last two games.
On top of that, Butler had 10 rebounds and five assists in the first matchup and nine rebounds and six assists in the second. So, Butler has 45 and 48 PRA in his last two contests.
Now, he’s taking on a Milwaukee team that he’s dominated, averaging 33.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his last five games against them. On the season, Jimmy isn’t as dominant, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, but he does have a solid floor outside of scoring the ball.
Butler should be in line for a big game – if he remains aggressive scoring the ball – on Tuesday.
