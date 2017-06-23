Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended two games following traffic arrest
- The NBA has handed down a two-game suspension following Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's guilty plea.
The NBA announced Friday afternoon that Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended two games for his DUI incident in March.
Caldwell-Pope, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, pleaded guilty in May to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His suspension is without pay.
According to police reports, the 24-year-old was pulled over in March for driving 20 mph above the speed limit in a 25 mph zone. He was then arrested after a field sobriety test.
Last season, Caldwell-Pope played in 76 games, averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 assists per game.