The NBA announced Friday afternoon that Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been suspended two games for his DUI incident in March.

Caldwell-Pope, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft, pleaded guilty in May to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His suspension is without pay.

According to police reports, the 24-year-old was pulled over in March for driving 20 mph above the speed limit in a 25 mph zone. He was then arrested after a field sobriety test.

Last season, Caldwell-Pope played in 76 games, averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 assists per game.