Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is the latest sports figure to weigh in on the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump uninviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

Trump instead hosted a "celebration of America" after finding out that reportedly less than 10 people would have showed up for the annual tradition.

Kerr has been a critic of Trump and his policies and again let loose on him when asked about the controversy.

"What you're seeing is, the athletes, are showing patriotism through their community service," Kerr said. "The President is turning all of this stuff into a political game. And a ratings game. And it's a blatant display of nationalism. Patriotism is helping your fellow citizen, whether it's what KD's doing or what we did when we visited Washington. What the Lynx are doing today. That's what patriotism is about. I'm blown away by the irony of the Eagles being disinvited. When you read about their good deeds in their communities. Malcolm Jenkins addressing lawmakers, trying to get to the root of the issues we have. Instead we have these military sing-alongs at the White House to show how patriotic we are, even though we don't know the words. It's just incredible."

Watch Kerr's full response below:

Steve Kerr on patriotism, the Eagles being disinvited from the White House, and how sports and politics have evolved since the '90s pic.twitter.com/a2dQ9iLg07 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2018

Kerr and his team were also uninvited from celebrating their championship after being the Cleveland Cavaliers last year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James said that no matter who wins the championship series, they will not be going to the White House to celebrate.