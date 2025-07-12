Ex-Sixers Standout Explains Fit With New York Knicks
Guerschon Yabusele felt like the Philadelphia 76ers could’ve made him a higher offer in free agency.
The veteran forward recently admitted that he felt like the Sixers’ offer was barely a genuine one. The value of the undisclosed contract he received made Yabusele feel like the team didn’t actually want him back.
“I didn’t have any hard feelings or a hard time, but they almost didn’t make really like an offer,” Yabusele recently admitted on SKWEEK TV. “They did, but it was really, really low to be really transparent. So it was I felt like, ‘Oh my god, you guys, it seems like you don’t really want me to stay, kind of.’ So it was a situation.”
Yabusele shocked the Sixers and the rest of the NBA when he packed up and left for the New York Knicks. In the weeks leading up to the start of free agency, Yabusele was consistently linked to the San Antonio Spurs. It wouldn’t be long before he signed with the Knicks.
While the situation with the Sixers contributed to Yabusele’s exit, the veteran forward admitted that the Knicks’ identity from the outside looking in helped increase his interest in the organization. The raise in pay with a new contract was just the icing on the cake.
“It’s a great decision because I feel like their team, it really matches my DNA, I would say, to fight and to play hard. To be the kind of underdogs to go and fight every night,” Yabusele added.
“What I like about the team is what they did also this season, you know? It’s a couple of teams that we played against, and I was looking at them like, ‘Oh my God, this team plays good together. They’re a good team, and I can tell it’s a good group of guys. There’s no bad guys, there’s no problems. And this could be a good chance and opportunity to play there.’ And it’s New York, of course, it’s a big, big, big history franchise with everything that they had. To be able to be a part of this was amazing. I really think in their system, I can be really helpful.”
Yabusele was viewed as an important piece on the 2024-2025 roster. He was expected to play as the team’s backup power forward. As the Sixers dealt with many injuries throughout the year, Yabusele ended up playing a different role than expected.
Not only did Yabusele start 43 of the 70 games he played, but he spent a lot of time playing center, as Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond dealt with setbacks throughout the year.
On a personal note, Yabusele had a stellar season, averaging 11 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and knocking down 38 percent of his threes. He came down with six rebounds per game and dished out two assists per outing.
Due to the Sixers’ situation, Yabusele’s production wasn’t enough to be a difference-maker. The Sixers ended up with the NBA’s fifth-best draft lottery odds. While there seemed to be an initial plan to get Yabusele back in the mix for another shot at keeping last year’s injury-riddled roster together, Yabusele will pack up for New York next season.
