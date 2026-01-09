Sixers Star 'Questionable' Ahead of Road Trip to Orlando, Toronto

Joel Embiid is listed as 'questionable' on the initial injury report ahead of Friday's game between the Sixers and Magic in Orlando due to left knee injury management.

Embiid was questionable ahead of the Sixers' home game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, but was eventually upgraded to 'probable' the day of the game and then deemed available by game time.

Trendon Watford, who made his return from an adductor strain late in Wednesday's victory, is not listed on the report. Kelly Oubre Jr., who also made his return from a knee sprain on Wednesday, is listed as 'available' with left knee injury recovery - brace.

The only players trending toward missed the game are Justin Edwards, Johni Broome and MarJon Beauchamp, who are all on G League assignments.

The Sixers would love nothing more than to stack games of full health, something they hadn't done since late 2023. We'll be monitoring Embiid's status throughout the day leading up to game time.

Looking ahead, it seems like a near certainty that Embiid is due to miss a game in the next few days, as the Sixers leave Orlando and head to Toronto for a back-to-back against the Raptors on Sunday and Monday.

As for Orlando, star Franz Wagner will miss the game with a left high ankle sprain. Another starter, Jalen Suggs, is out with an MCL contusion in his right knee.

Wagner's brother, big man Mo, is out as he recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee. Former Sixer Colin Castleton is on a G League assignment and has been ruled out, as well.

Rookie guard Jase Richardson is questionable with a sore left ankle.

Philadelphia comes in as winners of four of their last five, while Orlando has won three of five. The Sixers lead the Magic by a half game for the fifth seed in the East. So this matchup, the regular-season tiebreaker between these two teams, could have significant ramifications as playoff seeding becomes clearer in the months ahead.

This road trip, in general, is rather important for the Sixers. They trail Toronto for the fourth seed by 1.5 games. A two-game sweep of the Raptors would flip those seedings and bring the Sixers well within shouting distance of the second seed in the East. A two-game sweep at the hands of the Raptors would give the Sixers quite a bit of work to do to have a chance at homecourt advantage in the first round of the postseason.

Having Embiid at tip-off on Friday would go a ways toward a strong start to a stretch of truly meaningful regular-season basketball.