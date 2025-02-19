Important Detail About 76ers Player’s New Contract Revealed
Just as the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the front office made a roster move to make sure one of their recent trade acquisitions would be available to them for the rest of the season.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that Jared Butler has been converted to a standard NBA contract.
Not only will Butler finish the current season with the Sixers, but he’ll have a team option attached to his new deal, according to a report.
At the 2025 trade deadline, the Sixers added two new players in separate deals. Butler was acquired from the Washington Wizards just hours before the deadline went into place.
When the Sixers picked up Butler for Reggie Jackson and a draft pick, the veteran guard was on a two-way contract. The Sixers are seemingly intrigued with the 24-year-old, and see a potential role for him on the main roster in the future and the present.
Since joining the Sixers, Butler has appeared in three games. In his first two matchups, he came off the bench and averaged 11 points and three rebounds while hitting 40 percent of his threes.
In the final outing before the break, Butler picked up his first start with the Sixers. In 24 minutes, the former Wizard contributed eight points, nine assists, and two rebounds.
Since becoming a second-round pick in 2021, Butler has struggled to find a long-term fit. Before joining the Sixers, he played in 120 games, having runs with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Wizards. Butler will have the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season to prove to the Sixers he belongs long-term.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle