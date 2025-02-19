All 76ers

Important Detail About 76ers Player’s New Contract Revealed

Jared Butler could be with the Sixers for next season, according to his new deal.

Justin Grasso

Feb 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler (12) shoots during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler (12) shoots during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the front office made a roster move to make sure one of their recent trade acquisitions would be available to them for the rest of the season.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that Jared Butler has been converted to a standard NBA contract.

Not only will Butler finish the current season with the Sixers, but he’ll have a team option attached to his new deal, according to a report.

At the 2025 trade deadline, the Sixers added two new players in separate deals. Butler was acquired from the Washington Wizards just hours before the deadline went into place.

When the Sixers picked up Butler for Reggie Jackson and a draft pick, the veteran guard was on a two-way contract. The Sixers are seemingly intrigued with the 24-year-old, and see a potential role for him on the main roster in the future and the present.

Since joining the Sixers, Butler has appeared in three games. In his first two matchups, he came off the bench and averaged 11 points and three rebounds while hitting 40 percent of his threes.

In the final outing before the break, Butler picked up his first start with the Sixers. In 24 minutes, the former Wizard contributed eight points, nine assists, and two rebounds.

Since becoming a second-round pick in 2021, Butler has struggled to find a long-term fit. Before joining the Sixers, he played in 120 games, having runs with the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Wizards. Butler will have the rest of the 2024-2025 NBA season to prove to the Sixers he belongs long-term.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News