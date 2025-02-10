Joel Embiid Clears Up Concerning Report After 76ers’ Loss vs Bucks
As the Philadelphia 76ers fought to avoid a third-straight loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Lisa Salters dropped a major update on Joel Embiid’s health.
After countless reports suggested Embiid would not need to undergo surgery on his knee throughout the year, the seven-time All-Star certainly shocked many when he reportedly told Salters that he would “likely” need another procedure and long recovery at some point.
Suddenly, an afternoon loss against the Bucks wasn’t the primary focus surrounding the Sixers. Once again, questions and concerns surrounded Embiid.
After the game, Embiid addressed the shocking report. The tune was slightly changed that time around.
"I think the straightforward answer is that when you've got something that's inconsistent, at some point, you've got to do something about it. We don't know what it is. We're looking into every option,” Embiid told reporters, according to ESPN.
"At some point I probably need to just, especially when the summer comes around, these few months to just recover fully," he added. "Like I said, don't know what it is, but if that keeps being the same pattern, then obviously you've got to try something else."
The Sixers have been under the belief that time would heal all when it comes to Embiid’s setback after he underwent surgery during the 2023-2024 NBA season. Heading into the 2024-2025 season, Embiid planned to be on a strict injury management plan.
The star center ended up missing a lot more time than he probably anticipated. Sunday’s action was just the 16th appearance from Embiid this season. The Sixers are over 50 games into the year.
So far, there hasn’t been any indication the Sixers plan to shut down Embiid for the remainder of the year. They hope to make a playoff push as they sit 2.5 games back from the Chicago Bulls for the final Play-In spot.
On Sunday, the Sixers lost their third game in a row. They are 20-32 on the season. While they’ve had Embiid back in the mix for three of their last four games after a 15-game stretch of absences, finding consistency with a lack of availability has been something the 76ers cannot figure out.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle