Pacers Pick Up Another Former 76ers Center on Short-Term Deal

The Pacers picked up another former 76ers center.

Justin Grasso

Mar 11, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and Philadelphia 76ers center Tony Bradley (11) battle for the ball at the tip-off at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are looking to beef up the depth in the frontcourt and using 10-day deals to see what kind of talent they can find at the center position down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Recently, the Pacers have been looking at a couple of former Philadelphia 76ers.

First, the former Sixers draft pick Jahlil Okafor earned a 10-day contract with the Pacers. Late last week, the team picked up Tony Bradley, who spent half of a season with the Sixers a few years back.

The Okafor tryout came and went without a second deal offered. According to the IndyStar, Okafor returned to the NBA G League to continue playing for the Indiana Mad Ants. The NBA comeback was temporary for Okafor, but he’ll still compete in the developmental league, displaying his value for any other potential suitors.

As for Bradley, he’ll get a chance to to show the Pacers he belongs. Back in 2017, Bradley was the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft out of North Carolina. He was traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night, starting his career there. After seeing the court for 58 games during his third season, Bradley was traded to the Detroit Pistons before getting flipped to the Sixers.

During a 20-game stretch with the Sixers, Bradley produced six points and five rebounds per game. The Sixers took advantage of his climbing stock and sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the trade that landed the Sixers George Hill.

Since his OKC days, Bradley played two seasons for the Bulls. After the 2022-2023 season, he went to the G League. Last year, Bradley spent time with the Dallas Mavericks affiliate. This season, he’s been playing for the Atlanta Hawks G League team. For the time being, Bradley will spend nearly two weeks with the 35-25 Pacers.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

