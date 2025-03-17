Sixers Guard Joins Jared McCain for Link-Up with Drake
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Toronto to have a division showdown with the Raptors. While Jared McCain still finds himself out due to injury, the rookie guard still made the most of this trip.
As most know, McCain is known for his strong presence on social media. He's regularly singing and dancing on TikTok, with Drake being one of his more common artists. McCain's fandom reached another level recently, as he got a chance to link up with the record-selling artists.
On Sunday evening, the Sixers posted a photo on Twitter of McCain and Kyle Lowry with Drake from the team's time in Toronto. The veteran guard likely played a big part in this meeting, given his long tenure with the Raptors before joining his hometown team.
At the start of this season, McCain was one of the biggest bright spots for the Sixers as they dealt with a litany of injuries. He put together an impressive string of performances, emerging as an early favorite for Rookie of the Year in the process. However, things ended up taking a turn for the worst in December when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
As for Lowry, he too has been among the numerous Sixers players to spend an extended stretch on the sidelines. The former champion has played in just 33 games this season, last appearing in a game on February 6th against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Even though his rookie campaign didn't unfold how he might have wanted, McCain has still had some fun experiences. His run-in with Drake is the latest of his high-profile hangouts in recent months.
