Sixers’ Injury Report vs Pacers Sets NBA Record
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for Friday night’s game in South Philly against the Indiana Pacers, the team had more players on the injury report than available.
All season long, the Sixers have battled with injuries—especially to key rotational players—but as the season winds down, the Sixers have reached a tough point. One reportedly record-breaking stat this season shows just how unfortunate the situation is for the Sixers right now.
via @HoopsHype: HOLD ON: WE HAVE A NEW RECORD. Sixers have 96 percent of their payroll sidelined right now. Oh man.
According to HoopsHype’s “injured salary” rankings, 95 percent of the Sixers’ salary for the 2024-2025 NBA season is on the injury report. The Los Angeles Lakers come second, with 78 percent of their salary on the injury report.
The Sixers have Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George on max contracts. At the moment, all three have been missing time, with the seven-time All-Star center ruled out for the remainder of the year. The Sixers plan to have updates on Maxey and George soon, and so far, there hasn’t been an indication that their season is in jeopardy just yet.
As for players like Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre, Justin Edwards, Quentin Grimes, and Lonnie Walker, their injuries are considered day-to-day. When the Sixers pay a visit to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, they could have some of those guys back in the mix.
The two biggest question marks outside of Maxey and George are Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon. Since Gordon received wrist surgery recently, there is an assumption his season has concluded. That much is not confirmed by the team just yet. As for Lowry, he’s recovering from a hip injury and doesn’t have a timeline to return in place just yet.
