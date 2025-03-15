Nick Nurse Addresses Paul George’s Status Ahead of 76ers-Pacers
One of the key questions surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers at this point in the season involves the nine-time All-Star, Paul George. Will he have another appearance on the court, or will the Sixers have him go the same route as Joel Embiid and call it a year?
So far, the Sixers aren’t leaning one way or another. According to the head coach, Nick Nurse, the team should have a better idea after they close out this week’s slate of games.
“I don’t know about that,” Nurse said when asked if George would play again this year or not. “I think we’ll have those answers on Monday or Tuesday. Early next week. So, I don’t think there’s been any talk of it either way until we get to that point.”
Lately, the Sixers have made decisions on a day-to-day basis for George. Recently, George has missed five of the last six games for Philadelphia. He was out for his fifth game in a row against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
All season long, George has been battling multiple setbacks. On two occasions, he missed time to recover from a knee injury. In late January, a groin injury sidelined George for a couple of games. In late January, George suffered a pinkie injury, which resulted in a five-game absence.
The veteran forward played through the pinkie injury throughout February. Eventually, the groin injury took him back off the floor in early March. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, George is still consulting with specialists and weighing treatment options for his groin and knee. The Sixers will have clarity on a timeline soon enough.
Throughout his first season in Philadelphia, George played in 41 games. He shot 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep to average 16 points per game. The nine-time All-Star also averaged five rebounds and four assists.
