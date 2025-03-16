All 76ers

Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Round Pick Before Mavs Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly add a former first-round pick before facing the Dallas Mavericks.

Jan 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to add another player to the roster before taking on the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Marc Stein, the Sixers are expected to bring on the former first-round pick Chuma Okeke to a 10-day deal. Once the deal becomes official, Okeke could get another call-up from the G League.

via @TheSteinLine: The 76ers are signing Chuma Okeke to a 10-day contract in advance of Sunday's game in Dallas, league sources say.

For Okeke, this would be his second 10-day deal for the season. Back in February, the Sixers added Okeke for a small stint. During that time, he appeared in just one game, totaling roughly two minutes of action.

Once Okeke’s temporary contract expired, he returned to the NBA G League.

Back in 2019, Okeke entered the NBA out of Auburn. He became the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Okeke was selected by the Orlando Magic. Throughout the first four years of his career, Okeke played for Orlando. He started a career-high 20 games during his sophomore effort, which was the same year he posted his best averages.

In 70 games during the 2021-2022 season, Okeke averaged nine points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game. He shot 38 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.

Okeke would become the Sixers’ second 10-day acquisition this week. Ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers officially announced the acquisition of Oshae Brissett. With many players on the injury report for the night, Brissett had the chance to earn over 20 minutes of playing time in his first set of action with the Sixers.

On Sunday, the Sixers will face the Dallas Mavericks at 1 PM ET.

