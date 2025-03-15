Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George
Earlier this week, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George. Following the latest developments, one former player feels it's time for him to follow suit of one of his star teammates.
The last time George was in action was March 4th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, he's been sidelined due to knee and groin issues. Amid his absence, Charania reported that PG has been in contact with doctors about possible options to get him right physically. Getting a procedure done is not off the table, and more updates are expected to surface within the next week.
After these reports, ex-Sixers guard Lou Williams gave his thoughts on PG during Friday's episode of Run It Back. He thinks George should be shut down for the season alongside Joel Embiid.
"After this season he's gonna have three years left on that lucrative deal," Williams said. "And they're going to expect some really good basketball out of him. He's going to expect some really good basketball out of himself. So, the Paul George story isn't done but I think it's time to shut him down."
Since signing a four-year max deal in free agency, year one in Philly has not gone how George envisioned. He's been sidelined due to multiple different ailments throughout the season, causing his production to take a dip. On the season, George is averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG.
Seeing that the Sixers don't have a chance to contend this season, shutting down PG could be the right option. Allow him time to get his body right in hopes of returning healthy in 2026 to try and help get the team back in the title picture.
