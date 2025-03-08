Tyrese Maxey in Danger of Missing Sixers-Jazz Matchup
On Saturday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz with a practice session. When it came to group work, the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey was not a participant for the Sixers.
Although Maxey didn’t have a full practice session, the Sixers noted that he was going through “individual work.” The fact that Maxey was able to participate in some capacity suggests his season is not in danger of ending prematurely after dealing with multiple setbacks at once.
As far as Sunday’s action against the Utah Jazz goes, Maxey is reportedly unlikely to get the nod to go.
While Maxey hasn’t totally avoided setbacks throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the young veteran has been one of the most reliable players in the availability department.
Aside from a six-game absence due to a hamstring setback in early November, Maxey played in 45 out of 47 games leading up to his most recent absence. During that stretch, Maxey averaged 26 points, six assists, and three rebounds.
For multiple weeks, Maxey played through a finger injury, which clearly affected his play. A back injury against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week forced the All-Star to miss some games.
In a home loss against the Blazers, Maxey took a hard fall during the second half. He checked out after seeing the court for 23 minutes. Maxey registered five points, six assists, and one steal during the 17-point loss.
The Sixers were set to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves the following night. While Maxey took the trip, he was not cleared to play. The trend continued the following game when the Sixers paid a visit to the Boston Celtics.
With the Jazz in Philly on Sunday, it appears there’s a chance Maxey will miss three matchups in a row. The Sixers and the Jazz are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip.
