Tyrese Maxey in Danger of Missing Sixers-Jazz Matchup

Tyrese Maxey had a limited practice ahead of the Sixers-Jazz matchup.

Justin Grasso

Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
On Saturday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their Sunday night matchup against the Utah Jazz with a practice session. When it came to group work, the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey was not a participant for the Sixers.

Although Maxey didn’t have a full practice session, the Sixers noted that he was going through “individual work.” The fact that Maxey was able to participate in some capacity suggests his season is not in danger of ending prematurely after dealing with multiple setbacks at once.

As far as Sunday’s action against the Utah Jazz goes, Maxey is reportedly unlikely to get the nod to go.

While Maxey hasn’t totally avoided setbacks throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the young veteran has been one of the most reliable players in the availability department.

Aside from a six-game absence due to a hamstring setback in early November, Maxey played in 45 out of 47 games leading up to his most recent absence. During that stretch, Maxey averaged 26 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

Tyrese Maxe
Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For multiple weeks, Maxey played through a finger injury, which clearly affected his play. A back injury against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week forced the All-Star to miss some games.

In a home loss against the Blazers, Maxey took a hard fall during the second half. He checked out after seeing the court for 23 minutes. Maxey registered five points, six assists, and one steal during the 17-point loss.

The Sixers were set to visit the Minnesota Timberwolves the following night. While Maxey took the trip, he was not cleared to play. The trend continued the following game when the Sixers paid a visit to the Boston Celtics.

With the Jazz in Philly on Sunday, it appears there’s a chance Maxey will miss three matchups in a row. The Sixers and the Jazz are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip.

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

