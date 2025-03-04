All 76ers

Will Philadelphia 76ers Face Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert?

Rudy Gobert remains on the injury report against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Multiple standout bigs will be absent for the Philadelphia 76ers matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As the Sixers pay a visit to the Wolves, there won’t be another matchup between Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert taking place.

Both guys have been ruled out in advance. For Embiid, knee complications have plagued him all year long. Finally, the Sixers decided to shut him down for the rest of the year last week. He won’t see the court until next season, at the earliest.

As for Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, the defensive standout is dealing with a back injury. He hasn’t played since the Timberwolves took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13. The trend of absences will continue on Tuesday night.

Prior to his recent setback, Gobert was available for all 55 of the Timberwolves’ matchups. The veteran averaged 65 percent from the field to put up 11 points per game. He also contributed to 10 rebounds, one steal, and two blocks per game.

At this point in the year, the Timberwolves are placed ninth in the Western Conference with a 33-29 record. They are 4-6 over their last 10 games. While they have struggled more than expected in 2024-2025, the Sixers don’t necessarily pose the biggest threat to an undermanned team.

Rudy Gober
Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, the Sixers hold a 21-39 record going into the outing. They’ve won just one game over their last 10 matchups.

The Sixers and the Timberwolves are set to square off at 8 PM ET.

Justin Grasso
