Bucks Could Sell Giannis Antetokounmpo on Surprising Future Outcome
The Milwaukee Bucks will face a long and tumultuous summer ahead, especially if they decide to trade superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo is at the forefront of all NBA talk, and that will remain the case throughout the summer. While the Bucks would love nothing more than to keep their two-time MVP in Milwaukee for the rest of his career, it may benefit them in the long run if they trade him for all the assets they could get.
If Milwaukee actively explores the trading market, that's the approach they will take. It's too soon to tell what will happen between Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee, but all eyes will be on it.
Losing Antetokounmpo in the prime of his career would be a devasting blow to the franchise; however, the Bucks could use it to their advantage, at least according to Eric Nehm of The Atheltic.
Nehm mentioned how the Bucks could use Antetokounmpo's stellar season as a selling point in trade talks. He also provided examples of all-time greats and how they had 'gap years.'
"Other than Tim Duncan, all of the great single-franchise players went through gap years. Kobe Bryant led the league in scoring twice in the gap years between his fourth and fifth championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. A 32-year-old Steph Curry led the league in scoring and finished third in MVP in the 2020-21 season as the Golden State Warriors waited for Klay Thompson to return from injuries. While it may not end up being realistic to win an NBA championship, this team could put Antetokounmpo in a position to win his third NBA MVP," wrote Nehm.
The 30-year-old's 2024-25 season saw him become a finalist for the MVP award. In 67 games, he averaged 30.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent from the field in 34.2 minutes of action.
The Bucks will do all they can to get Antetokounmpo the best package possible, and teams will line up past the door to try to get at the nine-time All-Star.
