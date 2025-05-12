One NBA Team Ready to 'Pounce' on Landing Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly 'open-minded' for a trade this summer.
The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP could be on the move, and many teams will be vying for him. The other 29 teams in the league will be calling day and night for Antetokounmpo, which will be the summer's topic.
While that is the case, only a handful of teams have a realistic shot and realistic packages to offer for Antetokounmpo. One team that is ready to sell the farm and then some for the international superstar is the Brooklyn Nets.
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets are ready to 'pounce' on the former Finals MVP.
"The Post has long reported that Brooklyn has been amassing draft capital and assets with acquiring Antetokounmpo as the proverbial white whale, but the Bucks had never shown any inclination to move him nor he any indication of being willing to move. That is reportedly changing," wrote Lewis.
The Nets are among the few teams with a ton of assets that will more than please the Bucks in a potential trade between the two.
Brooklyn has 15 future first-round picks, which is more than enough to trade off Antetokounmpo's superstar status.
Prior to the end of the season, Nets general manager Sean Marks spoke about the possibility of making a big trade with the amount of assets they hold.
“If you’re going after max-level talent, they have [to] automatically and absolutely change the trajectory of your team,” Marks said. “This can’t be like ‘Let’s go get this [guy] and lock ourselves into being a six or seven seed.’ When we go all in, you’re going in to compete at the highest level and contend.”
Trading Antetokounmpo is not ideal for the Bucks, but it might be the best call for Milwaukee's future. Without trade, they hold little to no assets, and dealing Antetokounmpo in one could change their fortunes in that regard.
The nine-time All-Star has spent 12 seasons with Milwaukee, delivering the franchise its first championship in 50 years. His loyalty to the city and the team that drafted him is undeniable—but at this stage of his career, his top priority is winning.
Given the current state of the Bucks' roster and their limited flexibility, Milwaukee may no longer represent the best path to another title for him.
