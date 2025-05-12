Surprising Bucks Rival Could Emerge in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes
The smoke around potentially trading Giannis Antetokounmpo has been billowing out of Milwaukee at a high clip.
While there's been no public acknowledgement that the Bucks even want to deal their star player, more than a handful of pundits and basketball analysts theorize that he could be available should Milwaukee want to rebuild. Given the lack of assets the team has, it might even be in the team's best interest to trade 'The Greek Freak' while he's still in his prime to recoup as much in return as possible.
One team brought up as a possible trade partner is fellow Eastern Conference foe Detroit Pistons. Writer Omari Sankofa II of Detroit Free Press broke down why the Pistons could be a contender given the assets the team has for seemingly the first time in recent memory.
"Though the Pistons are unlikely to swing for a superstar this summer, Langdon’s comments underscore another important point — the team previously didn’t have the asset pool necessary to be in the conversation for All-Star caliber talent. Now, they do. This is the first summer in five years the franchise can include multiple future first-round picks in a trade. Unlike his recent predecessors, Langdon has the tools to make a move for a superstar-caliber player. The question isn’t his ability, but when the right timing will be."
Sankofa II is right when saying Detroit has several assets to play with in a possible deal. Cade Cunningham would appear off the table under virtually every circumstance sans Victor Wembanyama or potentially Anthony Edwards.
However, Detroit does have all of its first-round picks for the next seven years. One could be a combination of picks and swaps look very appetizing for a team with a superstar on the block.
From a personnel standpoint, the Pistons aren't short on young players with upside, either. Among the group, the two with potentially the highest upside would be center Jalen Duren and wing Ausar Thompson. This year's first-round pick, Ron Holland, is another plus-athlete with a high ceiling.
Would this grouping of players and picks be enticing enough for MIlwaukee to serious entertain? It's unknown at this point — though Detroit could become a real option if Antetokounmpo became available.
More Bucks news: Trade Idea Lands 9-Time All-Star, Picks For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks' Bobby Portis Makes Wild Claim About Milwaukee
Bucks Guard Eligible for Massive Extension This Offseason
Bucks Could Land $20M All-Star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pitch
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.