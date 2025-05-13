Bucks Have One Solution to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are under a lot of pressure this offseason following a second straight loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has talked about how he wants to be in Milwaukee as long as he thinks they have a chance to compete for titles. After each of the last two seasons culminated in early postseason exits, questions remains if that is the case.
Teams are circling to try and land Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade. He is one of the best players in the league and would make any team a contender for the title.
The Bucks would obviously love to keep Antetokounmpo. He is a top-five player in the league and is someone who is beloved throughout the entire state of Wisconsin.
There looks like there is one big solution that would lead to them being able to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. They could sell the superstar on a so-called gap year.
Without Damian Lillard being able to play next year after tearing his Achilles, the Bucks won't be contending for the championship next season.
That doesn't mean that Antetokounmpo couldn't accomplish something. He can still be the absolute focus of the offense next season and could put up MVP numbers.
Antetokounmpo has already won two MVP awards, but he could move into a new echelon of NBA greatness if he were to win a third. He could also compete for Defensive Player of the Year, as well.
The Bucks are going to do everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo. He is a homegrown star that they would love to keep for his entire career.
Ultimately, selling Antetokounmpo on individual accomplishments next year is going to be a hard sell. He is such a team-oriented superstar that only wants to win at the highest level.
That is tough for the Bucks to deal with because they have no chance of competing for the title unless another superstar somehow falls in their lap.
Having Lillard get hurt was the worst possible scenario for how the series against Indiana ended. Now, the franchise is a crossroads they were hoping to never reach.
