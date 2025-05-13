Bucks Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes No Sense, says Former Star
Talk has really started to ramp up around the Milwaukee Bucks and the future of their star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. After a report from Shams Charania about Antetokounmpo being open to his future not being in Milwaukee, talk has been fueled up about Milwaukee trading him.
The Bucks have been steadfast in their opinion of keeping Antetokounmpo. They have tried everything they possibly can to keep him by making trades over the last couple of years.
While those trades haven't worked out, they have shown their commitment to trying to win a title with him on the roster.
After another first-round loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, Antetokounmpo has a decision to make. Does he want to keep trying to win in Milwaukee or request a trade somewhere else?
One former NBA star doesn't believe that the Bucks should trade Antetokounmpo under any circumstances, at least not at first.
Former Detroit Pistons star Rip Hamilton thinks that the Bucks should ask Antetokounmpo what he truly wants before deciding on any future move.
"If I'm the Millwaukee Bucks, I ain't trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. As much as Giannis says, "Eh, you know what? I'm open for the move." I'm not doing it. And if I'm Milwaukee, I'm asking Giannis, "What do you want?" Do you want a new coach? Do you want new players? Can we give you different incentives to keep you here?"
Keeping Antetokounmpo should be the top priority for the Bucks. He's signed with the team for another two years with a player option in 2027-28.
The Bucks have to figure out what the best course of action is to keep Antetokounmpo. He is so important not just to the Bucks on the court, but to the fabric of the city of Milwaukee.
If the Bucks do have to trade Antetokounmpo, they need to get an absolutely massive haul in return. They can't get the same kind of return that the Mavs got for Luka Doncic.
This offseason will be completely consumed by what Antetokounmpo will decide to do. It would be good for basketball if he stayed in Milwaukee.
