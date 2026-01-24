When Giannis Antetokounmpo Expects to Return to Court After Injury

The biggest unknown of the upcoming Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline was the future of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. But now, it’s not known when he’ll be back on the court.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ 102–100 loss to the Nuggets on Friday night at Fiserv Forum, Antetokounmpo came up limping and favoring his right leg. He grabbed his right calf and was taken out of the game by Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers.

In the locker room after the game, Antetokounmpo himself told reporters that he expects to be out four to six weeks with a calf injury.

“Next steps will be going to the MRI [Saturday],” Antetokounmpo said. “After the MRI, they’ll probably tell me I popped something in my calf ... and probably give me a protocol of four to six weeks I’ll be out. This is from my experience being around the NBA. After that, I’m going to work my butt off to come back—probably the end of February, beginning of March. Hopefully, the team can at least make the play-in (tournament) or make the playoffs.”

"I'm gonna work my butt off to come back."



Giannis has an idea of what his MRI results on his calf injury will be. pic.twitter.com/vY8LziQYuz — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) January 24, 2026

If Antetokounmpo is able to come back in four weeks, he could be back in time for a matchup against the Raptors on Feb. 22 and would miss 11 games. If it’s a six-week absence, Antetokounmpo could return March 7 against Utah and would be sidelined for 18 contests.

The Bucks have not officially announced an expected timeline for Antetokounmpo to be reevaluated.

Milwaukee is slumping through the month of January, currently sitting outside the play-in tournament picture in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with an 18–26 record. The Bucks have lost five of their last six games and have been criticized by Antetokounmpo for their effort as a team, most recently Wednesday night following a 20-point loss to the Thunder.

"We're not playing hard," Antetokounmpo said. "We aren't doing the right thing. We're not playing to win. We're not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish, trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys trying to do it on their own."

"At times, I feel like when we're down 10, down 15, down 20, we try to make it up in one play, and it's not going to work."

The Bucks will try to right the ship—albeit without their superstar—on Sunday night against the Mavericks.

