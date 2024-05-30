NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections Following Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results now that we have more clarity on who will remain in this class the rest of the way.

Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) looks on against the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) looks on against the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
With less than a month until the 2024 NBA Draft, it's still quite difficult to project where exactly players will be selected. There is expected to be several teams who look to trade away their picks in June's event, making it even more tricky to determine which players could land in what cities across the league.

With that in mind, we did get some clarity on Wednesday on which players will be remaining in the draft for the remainder of the process and which will be going back to school. The Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline was May 29, meaning any player with remaining college eligibility had to make their final decision on returning to the collegiate level, or fully committing to the 2024 NBA Draft.

There was several surprising decisions made, but regardless we now have a more firm understanding of who will be available to draft next month. Between now and the event itself, expect quite a bit of movement and variability on team boards as they get a firsthand look at these prospects in workouts and interviews.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

1. Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr (NBL)

2. Washington Wizards: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)

Early Lottery

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) looks to pass the ball under pressure during their quarterfinal game against Texas A&M of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) looks to pass the ball under pressure during their quarterfinal game against Texas A&M of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic (INTL)

5. Detroit Pistons: Stephon Castle (UConn)

6. Charlotte Hornets: Ron Holland (Ignite)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Late Lottery

Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) holds up three fingers to celebrate a three-point basket Sunday, March 31, 2024, during the midwest regional championship at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, 72-66.
Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) holds up three fingers to celebrate a three-point basket Sunday, March 31, 2024, during the midwest regional championship at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, 72-66.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter (Providence) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Yves Missi (Baylor)

Mid-First Round

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Kyshawn George (Miami)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Kel'el Ware (Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

Late First Round

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tyler Smith (Ignite)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Zach Edey (Purdue)

25. New York Knicks: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

28. Denver Nuggets: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

Early Second Round

Mar 5, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) celebrates against the Kansas State Wildcats at a time out during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) celebrates against the Kansas State Wildcats at a time out during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Jamal Shead (Houston)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): AJ Johnson (NBL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

45. Sacramento Kings: PJ Hall (Clemson)

Late Second Round

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) reacts in the second half against the Clemson Tigers in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) reacts in the second half against the Clemson Tigers in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

46. LA Clippers (via IND): Jaxson Robinson (BYU)

47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Juan Nunez (INTL)

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

