Three Prospects the Warriors Could Take with the No. 11 Pick

The Warriors just missed out on the NBA’s postseason, but have instead been gifted a lottery pick. Now, the organization is hoping to infuse the roster with even more talent ahead of superstar Stephen Curry’s final few runs.

Luckily, the 2026 NBA Draft class is historically deep, offering a quartet of No. 1-level prospects near the top that create depth throughout the lottery. Golden State is likely to be able to grab real talent even in the late-lottery, bolstering themselves for the 2026-27 season.

Golden State has a 78% chance of picking at No. 11, barring a Mavericks-level leap into the top-four. Here are three prospects the Warriors could evaluate with the No. 11 pick:

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

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At 6-foot-11, Steinbach was one of the most talented bigs in the country, anchoring Washington’s interior with both size and skill. Across 30 games with the Huskies, he averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Steinbach’s claim to fame is his immovability on the interior, allowing him to post up, finish through contact and, most importantly, rebound on both ends. He led the entire NCAA in rebounding, notably grabbing 4.2 per game on the offensive end.

Steinbach would immediately be a boon to the Warriors’ frontcourt, though is likely be suited to be a four without true center size. Regardless, he would add talent in general, especially for the future with room to grow as a floor-stretcher, play-maker and more.

Labaron Philon, Alabama

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If the Warriors simply want to go best player available, it could very well be Alabama guard Labaron Philon, who is massively talented, but may not have a spot in the top-10.

Philon was a ’25 draft prospect, but ultimately returned for his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, and got better across the board, averaging a blistering 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He’s likely the best pure ball-handler in the class, able to function as the point guard with premier dribble-moves and shot-making.

Philon is great all-around guard, but there’s several potentially better options ahead of him, leaving his range somewhere in the late-lottery. If Golden State has no qualms about drafting a point guard alongside or in reserve of Curry, he could be the play.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Full scouting report

Likely to be the most popular option among Warriors’ fans is Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who just functioned as the best player on a national championship team.

The 6-foot-9 forward is a collegiate journeyman, having played three years in JUCO, before twos seasons at UAB and finally a title-winning season with Michigan. He’s among the more versatile players in the entire class, able to score on or off the ball, defend across several positions, play-making, rebound and more. He’s a shoo-in as an NBA contributor, but his age at 24 is likely to scare some teams off.

The Warriors likely won’t be deterred by drafting a 24-year-old, given they can plug Lendeborg in as early as next seasons, likely with success.

NBA Draft on SI's full archive of 2026 scouting reports can be found here.