Spurs’ Rookie Sees Best Scoring Outing Yet
The Spurs’ Summer League has gone solidly so far, with multiple rookies showing off their skills ahead of a crucial 2025-26 NBA campaign.
One of those is former Arizona wing Carter Bryant, who’s shown off some of the best and most versatile defense in the class, and in Summer League in general. Drafted at No. 14, Bryant was a consolation following No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, but a great one considering his fit with the team.
At 6-foot-9, Bryant was added to the squad to be a 3-and-D wing, adding solid shooting, but more importantly multi-positional defense with plenty of grit. He can size up and down, guard on the perimeter, and has weak-side rim-protection with length and solid athleticism. And all of it has been on display so far in Summer League.
One thing that hasn’t shown so far is the “3” part of the equation, as Bryant has predictably struggled somewhat on offense. As a true freshman with the Wildcats he scored just 6.5 points per game, and expecting even more at the professional level wasn’t entirely realistic.
Still, Bryant’s been better than expected already.
In Thursday’s Summer League bout against Charlotte, Bryant saw his best offensive outing to date, scoring 16 points on a highly efficient 6-for-9 shooting. He hit a blistering four triples on six tries, adding five rebounds, three assists and a patented two blocks.
In the end, it didn’t much the Spurs, as they still managed to fall by 25 points to the Hornets. But the performance was undoubtedly massive for his confidence moving forward.
Bryant shot 37% from beyond the arc across his season in college, and in the least projects to be a similar shooter in the NBA. He'll certainly need more time in other areas, though, to hone his shooting completely.
Even without a scoring punch right now, Bryant remains a crucial part of San Antonio’s core as a perfect fit alongside soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama.