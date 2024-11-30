Stephon Castle Thriving with Spurs Lineup
San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle has been on a tear over his last few games, recording his highest assist total of the season against the LA Lakers on Nov. 27 with seven total dimes. Though he didn't have an efficient night, going just 3-for-9 from the field, he still managed 10 points and four rebounds on top of his night distributing the ball.
The former UConn Huskies star was taken fourth overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, a class that was oft-maligned for its lack of talent at the top, but players like Castle are starting to turn the tide on that narrative. The night before that, Nov. 26 in Utah, he tied his career high in points with 23, both coming against the Jazz this season; he is proving he can be a versatile force on the offensive end.
The other thing to note about Castle is his defensive prowess – he stands at 6-foot-7, and is a fantastic force on the perimeter due to his strength and size. He is often assigned to the opponent's best offensive wing, and has done an admirable job filling that role for the Spurs this season. San Antonio has lacked great defensive forces outside of Victor Wembanyama this season after the injury to Jeremy Sochan, who went down with a fractured thumb. Castle has been an answer to this problem.
On the year, Castle is putting up 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, and is firmly in the race for NBA Rookie of the Year due to his two-way impact on a Spurs team that has drastically improved since last season. While he could stand to be more efficient from the field, shooting just 39.7% and 28.9% from three, this was to be expected from a player whose shooting ability was questioned coming into the draft. Still, he's proven his worth far beyond simply scoring, and is one of the most valuable rookies in the entire 2024 class already.
