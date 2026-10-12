Top Rookie Performances from Eighth Day of 2026 NBA Preseason
The NBA Preseason continued on Friday, Oct. 10, with seven contests.
After a few solid rookie performances to start the NBA Preseason, Friday night featured impressive performances from a few high-profile rookies and other players from the 2026 class.
While the preseason isn't a direct indicator of how the upcoming campaign will play out, it is encouraging to see young players log solid showings against other NBA players early in their careers.
Here's a look at the top five performances from rookies on the eighth night of preseason action.
Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings
The No. 7 pick scored a game-high 25 points, adding eight assists, four rebounds and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in 27 minutes against the Warriors.
Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors
The undrafted free agent chipped in 10 points, a rebound, a turnover and a steal while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in 16 minutes against the Clippers.
AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards
The top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft accounted for 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 6-of-10 from the free throw line in 23 minutes against Detroit.
Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
The No. 11 pick scored a team-high 23 points, adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two turnovers, two steals and a block while shooting 10-of-14 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 24 minutes against Sacramento.
Baba Miller, LA Clippers
The No. 36 pick accumulated 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in 16 minutes against Toronto.
Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons
The No. 17 pick scored a team-high 14 points, adding six assists, a rebound, three turnovers and a steal while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, 0-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 27 minutes against Washington.
Tarris Reed Jr., San Antonio Spurs
The No. 26 pick notched 10 points, six rebounds, three turnovers and a steal while shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in nine minutes against Phoenix.
Ian Schieffelin, Miami Heat
The undrafted free agent finished with 10 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep in 23 minutes against Minnesota.
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Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.