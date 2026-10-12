Top Rookie Performances from Eighth Day of 2026 NBA Preseason

The NBA Preseason continued on Friday, Oct. 10, with seven contests.

After a few solid rookie performances to start the NBA Preseason, Friday night featured impressive performances from a few high-profile rookies and other players from the 2026 class.

While the preseason isn't a direct indicator of how the upcoming campaign will play out, it is encouraging to see young players log solid showings against other NBA players early in their careers.

Here's a look at the top five performances from rookies on the eighth night of preseason action.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

The No. 7 pick scored a game-high 25 points, adding eight assists, four rebounds and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in 27 minutes against the Warriors.

Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

The undrafted free agent chipped in 10 points, a rebound, a turnover and a steal while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in 16 minutes against the Clippers.

The top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft accounted for 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from deep and 6-of-10 from the free throw line in 23 minutes against Detroit.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

The No. 11 pick scored a team-high 23 points, adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two turnovers, two steals and a block while shooting 10-of-14 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 24 minutes against Sacramento.

The No. 36 pick accumulated 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in 16 minutes against Toronto.

Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons

The No. 17 pick scored a team-high 14 points, adding six assists, a rebound, three turnovers and a steal while shooting 6-of-15 from the field, 0-of-4 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 27 minutes against Washington.

Tarris Reed Jr., San Antonio Spurs

The No. 26 pick notched 10 points, six rebounds, three turnovers and a steal while shooting 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in nine minutes against Phoenix.

Ian Schieffelin, Miami Heat

The undrafted free agent finished with 10 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep in 23 minutes against Minnesota.