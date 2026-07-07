Top Rookie Performances from Fourth Day of 2026 NBA Summer League

The 2026 NBA Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from first-year players on the fourth day of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Tyler Bilodeau, Brooklyn Nets

The No. 43 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft recorded 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc in a 100-79 win against Golden State.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick logged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Ryan Conwell, Miami Heat

The No. 37 pick accumulated 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 4-of-9 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a 95-85 win against Golden State.

Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies

The undrafted free agent tallied 10 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Zuby Ejiofor, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 23 pick racked up 19 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists and a block while shooting 5-of-13 from the field, 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

The No. 42 pick chipped in 19 points, 6 assists, a rebound and 2 steals while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Jaxon Kohler, Utah Jazz

Kohler, an undrafted free agent finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc in a 109-100 win against Memphis.

The No. 2 pick notched 25 points, 12 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-9 from deep and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Tarris Reed Jr., San Antonio Spurs

The No. 26 pick racked up 12 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 6-of-10 from the field 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.