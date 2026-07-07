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Top Rookie Performances from Fourth Day of 2026 NBA Summer League

Here's a look at the best showings from first-year players on the fourth day of Summer League.
Randall Sweet|
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center.
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Memphis GrizzliesAtlanta HawksMiami HeatSan Antonio SpursBrooklyn NetsUtah Jazz

The 2026 NBA Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from first-year players on the fourth day of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Tyler Bilodeau, Brooklyn Nets

The No. 43 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft recorded 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 6-of-9 from beyond the arc in a 100-79 win against Golden State.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

The No. 3 pick logged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, 4-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Ryan Conwell, Miami Heat

The No. 37 pick accumulated 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 4-of-9 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a 95-85 win against Golden State.

Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies

The undrafted free agent tallied 10 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and zero turnovers while shooting 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Zuby Ejiofor, Atlanta Hawks

The No. 23 pick racked up 19 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists and a block while shooting 5-of-13 from the field, 3-of-8 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, San Antonio Spurs

The No. 42 pick chipped in 19 points, 6 assists, a rebound and 2 steals while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Jaxon Kohler, Utah Jazz

Kohler, an undrafted free agent finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc in a 109-100 win against Memphis.

Darryn Peterson, Utah Jazz

The No. 2 pick notched 25 points, 12 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-9 from deep and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Tarris Reed Jr., San Antonio Spurs

The No. 26 pick racked up 12 points, 12 rebounds, an assist and a block while shooting 6-of-10 from the field 0-of-1 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

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Randall Sweet
RANDALL SWEET

Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.

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