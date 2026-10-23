Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23
In this story:
The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz are both looking for their first wins when they face off on Friday night.
The Pelicans hit the road after dropping their home opener 123-120 to Indiana on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Jazz got blown out in Memphis as road underdogs in their season-opening game.
New Orleans has won eight straight games against Utah, including a 156-137 final in their last meeting.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans -1.5 (-102)
- Jazz +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Pelicans -112
- Jazz -108
Total
- 239.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pelicans vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, KJZZ
- Pelicans record: 0-1
- Jazz record: 0-1
Pelicans vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Malik Dia – Out
- Jaron Pierre Jr. – Out
- Julian Reese – Out
Jazz Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – Out
- Tony Bradley – Questionable
- Harrison Ingram – Out
- Jusuf Nurkic – Out
Pelicans vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Saddiq Bey OVER 11.5 Points (-105)
Saddiq Bey broke out last season with a career-high 17.7 points per game in his return from injury. It was his first year with the Pelicans, and he made the most of it.
Bey didn’t quite get to 17 points in the season opener, but he did score 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting (2 of 4 from deep).
The small forward went OVER 11.5 points in 55 of 72 games last season and had 13 in the season opener. I’ll happily take him to get at least 12 tonight in Utah after scoring 42 and 24 against the Jazz last season.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
I don’t have it in me to take either side tonight – the Pelicans were awful on the road last season, and the Jazz didn’t show much in Memphis. However, I do like the OVER.
These teams played some high-paced basketball last season, going OVER the total in two of their three meetings, including that aforementioned 156-137 final in April.
Both teams allowed exactly 123 points on Wednesday night, and I could see both teams getting to around that total tonight.
Pick: OVER 239.5 (-115)
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop