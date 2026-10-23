Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz are both looking for their first wins when they face off on Friday night.

The Pelicans hit the road after dropping their home opener 123-120 to Indiana on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Jazz got blown out in Memphis as road underdogs in their season-opening game.

New Orleans has won eight straight games against Utah, including a 156-137 final in their last meeting.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans -1.5 (-102)

Jazz +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Pelicans -112

Jazz -108

Total

239.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Pelicans vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, KJZZ

Pelicans record: 0-1

Jazz record: 0-1

Pelicans vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Malik Dia – Out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – Out

Julian Reese – Out

Jazz Injury Report

Trey Alexander – Out

Tony Bradley – Questionable

Harrison Ingram – Out

Jusuf Nurkic – Out

Pelicans vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Saddiq Bey OVER 11.5 Points (-105)

Saddiq Bey broke out last season with a career-high 17.7 points per game in his return from injury. It was his first year with the Pelicans, and he made the most of it.

Bey didn’t quite get to 17 points in the season opener, but he did score 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting (2 of 4 from deep).

The small forward went OVER 11.5 points in 55 of 72 games last season and had 13 in the season opener. I’ll happily take him to get at least 12 tonight in Utah after scoring 42 and 24 against the Jazz last season.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

I don’t have it in me to take either side tonight – the Pelicans were awful on the road last season, and the Jazz didn’t show much in Memphis. However, I do like the OVER.

These teams played some high-paced basketball last season, going OVER the total in two of their three meetings, including that aforementioned 156-137 final in April.

Both teams allowed exactly 123 points on Wednesday night, and I could see both teams getting to around that total tonight.

Pick: OVER 239.5 (-115)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.