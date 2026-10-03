Which Two-Way Rookies Have the Best Chance to Earn a Standard NBA Contract?

Heading into the 2026-27 season, 27 players from the 2026 draft class have signed two-way contracts.

Most of these players will likely spend most of their minutes in the G League as rookies, but have a clear path to earning a standard NBA contract in the future.

Of the 27 rookies to earn two-way deals, 14 went undrafted in the 2026 class, while the other 13 first-year two-way players were all second-round picks. Former Purdue star Braden Smith, who went No. 38 overall, is the top pick from the most recent draft to sign a two-way deal.

Here's a look at three two-way rookies who could earn standard contracts this season.

Tobe Awaka, Chicago Bulls

As a senior at Arizona, Awaka averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58.7% from the field in 20.8 minutes per game off the bench.

After going undrafted in the 2026 class, Awaka signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent and will now begin his NBA career on a two-way deal with the organization. The 6-foot-8 forward is a solid rebounder and play finisher, which could make him a valuable rotation player.

As the Bulls enter a new era with first-year general manager Bryson Graham and first-year head coach Tiago Splitter, the team is looking for pieces who could be part of the organization's future, and Awaka has the potential to earn a spot amongst that group.

Maliq Brown, San Antonio Spurs

Brown was selected by San Antonio with the No. 44 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after averaging 4.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior at Duke.

Like Awaka, Brown's skill set could make him a solid role player in the NBA. The second-round pick is a good defender and plays one of the few positions on San Antonio's roster that needs more depth.

With a strong showing in training camp, the preseason and his early opportunities with the Spurs' G League affiliate, Brown could prove to be a valuable young piece for the Spurs and earn a standard contract.

Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies

Cooper also went undrafted in the 2026 class, but signed with Memphis and put together a strong showing in the NBA Summer League.

Across nine games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Cooper averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.

As a senior at Michigan State, the talented man averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a block per game while shooting 58.4% from the field. If Zach Edey, who has dealt with injuries throughout his NBA career, misses time again in 2026-27, Cooper could get a few opportunities to play with the Grizzlies and earn a standard contract.