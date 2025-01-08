2025 NBA Draft: Dylan Harper Leading All Freshmen In Points
Rutgers has had a pretty shaky start to the season, but the season could certainly be a whole lot worse if it wasn’t for their superstar freshman, Dylan Harper. The 6-foot-6 guard is currently fourth in the nation in points per game and leads all freshmen in scoring. The Rutgers star has been very efficient as a scorer this season.
He’s shooting over 50% from the field as a guard and 36.8% from behind the arc. What makes Harper so deadly as a scorer is how advanced his footwork is. He does a great job of avoiding travel calls, but he is also very good at attacking angles and knowing where to take each step to create enough space to get a clean shot off.
Harper isn’t the most explosive athlete and isn’t overly quick, but he consistently gets to his spots on the floor. For a guard, he’s very strong which allows him to play bully ball when he has a smaller defender on him. The main issue college teams are having with Harper is that there isn’t a perfect defender for him.
If you put a smaller defender on him, then he will bully his way to the rim and finish through them. On the other hand, if you put a bigger defender on him, he will win with his craftiness, polished footwork, and strides. Up to this point the potential number one pick has been a complete mismatch problem that opposing teams are struggling to figure out how to properly defend him.
With conference play already starting up and Harper still not taking a step back, it’s unlikely we will find opposing teams consistently containing the future NBA star. Heading into the season, scouts thought it was crazy to consider anyone over Cooper Flagg, but with how Harper has played this season, it has become a legit chance that he contends for that top overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
