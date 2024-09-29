2025 NBA Draft: Top Sharpshooters In College
The NBA has become more perimeter-oriented than ever before, which is why it’s so important to have lethal sharpshooters on the floor. Being an elite shooter opens up the floor not only for yourself, but for your teammates as well. It’s an amazing skill to have, but a difficult one as well. It’s certainly not easy to be a 40% 3-point shooter, but we could see a couple of players accomplish that at the college level this season.
Here are the top shooters at each grade level in college.
Liam McNeeley | Freshman
A former Montverde Academy prospect, Liam McNeeley will be looked at as the top sharpshooting freshman in all of college basketball. The 6-foot-7 wing will be a key weapon to UConn’s offense. He was nearly automatic off the catch when left open and has the shot versatility as well. McNeeley brings other qualities to the floor, but his shooting will carry him throughout his basketball career.
Milan Momcilovic | Sophomore
The Iowa State wing Milan Momcilovic is looking to continue building on what was an amazing freshman campaign with the Cyclones. Momcilovic is a tall wing who showed a ton of tough shot-making and shooting ability during his freshman season. Heading into his sophomore year he will have bigger expectations and will be asked to do more than simply shoot the ball.
Tyrese Proctor | Junior
The Duke Blue Devils have one of the best prospects in the last two years on their team in Cooper Flagg, so having floor spacers is an absolute must. They have that in Tyrese Proctor, who will be a junior this upcoming season. The 6-foot-5 point guard has a smooth shooting stroke and shoots a clean ball. He has the ability to make spot-up shots while also making difficult jumpers off the dribble. He still needs to show there’s more to his game than just shooting, but the fit next to Flagg is nice.
Tucker DeVries | Senior
The former Drake wing Tucker DeVries transferred to West Virginia this offseason due to his father leaving the program for a bigger coaching opportunity with the Mountaineers. Although DeVries will be playing in a much bigger conference, that shouldn’t affect him much in terms of his shooting success. He’s a big 6-foot-7 wing and a lights-out shooter. He has limitless range and a ton of shot versatility. It would not be a surprise if he ends up being a 40% shooter from behind the arc at the professional level.
