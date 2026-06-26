2026 NBA Draft Second-Round Picks With the Quickest Paths to Playing Time

While most second-round picks won't have a major impact in the NBA, especially as rookies, there are typically a few players picked later in the draft who earn time on the floor early in their careers.

From the 2025 class, Maxime Raynaud turned in a strong rookie campaign, earning All-Rookie honors. In 2024, Jaylen Wells was selected in the second round, and also earned All-Rookie recognition.

Here are a few second-round picks from the 2026 NBA Draft who could earn time on the court as rookies.

After losing Fred VanVleet to a season-ending injury ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, the Rockets needed more depth at the guard spot and added to the team's backcourt with the No. 31 pick.

Thornton averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a senior at Ohio State while shooting 55.4% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. The former four-star recruit gives the Rockets another reliable ball handler and shooter after Houston struggled on offense throughout the year.

Thornton's biggest competition for playing time is Reed Sheppard, VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday, if Houston brings back the veteran guard, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency.

Ryan Conwell, Miami Heat

After trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat have fewer depth pieces and needed more shooters and ball handlers.

Miami sent out Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis and Jaime Jacquez Jr., among others, and could lose Norman Powell, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, as well. Conwell could help fill some of the roles left behind by the aforementioned departures in his rookie season.

In his senior campaign at Louisville, the former South Florida, Indiana State and Xavier guard averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.8% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc on 9.6 attempts per game.

As a sophomore and junior, Conwell shot above 40% from deep on more than seven attempts per contest.

Ugonna Onyenso, Detroit Pistons

Like the Heat, a recent trade has thinned Detroit's depth.

The Pistons sent Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, and needed to add another player in the frontcourt. Onyenso will have the opportunity to play behind Jalen Duren and Paul Reed, likely competing with Tolu Smith, who has a team option for the 2026-27 season, for time on the court.

As a senior at Virginia, Onyenso averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. In the ACC Tournament, the former Kentucky and Kansas State big man logged 8 blocks against NC State and 9 blocks against No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer and Duke.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Minnesota Timberwolves

Similar to Onyenso and Conwell, Minnesota's recent roster moves earn Kaufman-Renn a position on this list.

The Timberwolves traded Julius Randle to Brooklyn and sent Naz Reid to Charlotte in return for LaMelo Ball, cutting into the team's frontcourt depth.

Behind Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, Kaufman-Renn has the opportunity to earn playing time for Chris Finch's team, especially if Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky still need time to develop.

As a senior at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 57.8% from the field.

Honorable mentions

Baba Miller, LA Clippers

Henri Veesaar, Atlanta Hawks