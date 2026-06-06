Evaluating the Kings' Most Overlooked Offseason Priority

While every Sacramento Kings fan focuses on how the franchise will find its new franchise point guard this offseason, that is not its only priority. Sure, the need for a new point guard outweighs everything else, especially since they are expected to fill that hole with the No. 7 pick in this summer's NBA Draft, but the team should also be desperate to add forward depth.

With the team expected to move on from DeMar DeRozan this offseason, they will have just two forwards under contract: Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter. However, both of them are expected to start, so who will be on the bench to back them up?

Evaluating the Kings' need for forward depth

Mar 10, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

For the past handful of years, the Kings have failed to address their lack of forward depth. In fact, if they addressed this need after the 2022-23 season, they might have been able to string together consecutive playoff appearances following a 16-year postseason drought.

While they are in a much different position this summer, coming off a 60-loss season and in the early stages of a rebuild, it remains a significant need.

With the NBA's new lottery format, the Kings do not benefit from being one of the league's worst teams. That means they should be striving to stay competitive, and with a sneakily impressive core to build off of, adding some forward depth would only bolster their chances of getting back to relevancy.

The starting tandem of Murray and Hunter will be very intriguing to see, but adding some length behind them should be a priority.

How to fill this hole

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) drives to the basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Of course, the Kings can look internally first as they try to add forward depth. Precious Achiuwa should be a priority in free agency, as he is coming off a very impressive tenure in Sacramento and has a bright future with the Kings if he re-signs. The 26-year-old fits their timeline, and also plays a brand of basketball that fits the mold of Doug Christie and Scott Perry.

Other than free agency, the Kings should be using both of their second-round picks in this year's draft on forwards. The Kings hold picks Nos. 34 and 45 this summer, and should have prospects like Alex Karaban, Zuby Ejiofor, Joshua Jefferson, Baba Miller, Trevon Brazile, Izaiyah Nelson, Nick Martinelli, and Aaron Nkrumah on their radar.

There is a good opportunity for the Kings to add one or two legitimate rotational pieces in the second round of this year's draft. After finding a gem in Maxime Raynaud with pick No. 42 last year, they should have confidence in their ability to find another immediate-impact guy on June 24.

The third scenario for the Kings to add forward depth is through trade. If the Kings can swap DeRozan for a younger forward to bolster their second unit, it would be ideal. The same goes for potential trades for Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis, as the Kings could try to swap their veterans for better long-term fits.

While adding forward depth is easier said than done, the Kings should be making it a priority this offseason.

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