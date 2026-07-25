What Should Warriors Do After Missing on LeBron James? Three Potential Paths Forward for Golden State

LeBron James has made his decision as the all-time great picked the 76ers on Friday over other potential suitors like the Cavaliers, Heat, Timberwolves and Warriors. Golden State was a possibility for James as an opportunity to link up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to chase a title in the twilight of their respective careers, all while staying in the same state where he built a home base over the past decade.

Philadelphia’s move to pair Jaylen Brown with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe was too enticing to turn down, however, as the Sixers also made a number of nice moves to round out the roster during free agency. James’s decision wasn’t about money or even narrative as he turned down a reunion with the Cavs and the Heat, plus the opportunity to play with another all-time great in Curry. It was about happiness and winning as James saw the Sixers as the best option to pursue another championship.

The lack of previous ties to the Warriors didn’t impact Golden State’s pursuit, since he went to a different franchise where he had no history. Clearly, what hurt the Warriors was James’s presumed belief that the Sixers had a much better shot of going the distance.

Mannix: LeBron James Chose the 76ers for One Simple Reason

After the franchise missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, too, it’s on the verge of entering next season with virtually the same roster—a roster that missed the playoffs last year. At 38 years old, the days are numbered in the Curry era, which has already brought four championships to the Bay. Simply put, the roster isn’t good enough to compete with the likes of the Thunder and the Spurs in the Western Conference.

So, what should the Warriors do from here? Here are three potential options for the Warriors this summer and over the next season:

Use Jimmy Butler’s massive expiring contract to improve roster

Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL in January | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Warriors were to acquire a star that is still on a big contract like Antetokounmpo or even Brown, they would’ve needed to send out Jimmy Butler’s $56.8 million expiring salary to get the deal done. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has said in the past that he doesn’t envision trading Butler even after the star forward suffered a torn ACL in January.

The reality is that Butler will miss at least a good chunk of next season as he continues his recovery and the Warriors can’t fall into a huge hole that they need to work their way out of toward the end of the season. Each game left with Curry on the roster is precious and the franchise has missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. As of now, Golden State’s offseason mainly consists of retaining Kristaps Porziņģis and Al Horford, plus drafting Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th pick in the draft.

Draymond Green opted out of his $27.7 million player option for next season, likely to give his longtime franchise more wiggle room to go after a star like James. Green remains unsigned and he will likely return unless he decides to go elsewhere as a role player for a better contender. Whether Green is back or not, Golden State’s offseason thus far doesn’t move the needle.

The biggest names from this offseason’s trade and free-agent market are already spoken for, but this is the NBA. Star players get disgruntled and try to force their way out all the time. If Golden State hunts for a true superstar to pair with Curry, Dunleavy would almost certainly need to part with Butler in the process as his big expiring contract would be valuable to another team that hopes to gain financial flexibility after this season and beyond.

Run it back and hope Steph Curry pulls off some magic

Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green shared an emotional moment at the end of last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, the most likely path forward for the Warriors is to run it back with a very similar roster to last year. Too much of the offseason has unfolded and there may not be a true needle mover available until near the trade deadline. Maybe there’s a possible trade with the Wizards for Anthony Davis and James Harden is still technically a free agent, although he’s expected to return to the Cavaliers on a new contract. The minimal remaining options put the Warriors in position to bring Green back (if he so chooses) and try to improve around the margins in an effort to remain afloat until Butler returns or an enticing trade presents itself.

In this case, the most likely option is the most concerning one, too. For a team that flamed out toward the end of the regular season, finished 37–45 and snuck into the play-in tournament as the No. 10 team in the West, that’s not good enough. Maybe Curry has a good enough season to keep the Warriors in contention until Butler is healthy, but even if that’s the case, the Warriors’ likely ceiling is an unceremonious ousting at the hands of the Thunder or the Spurs in the playoffs.

Blow it all up into a full rebuild

Stephen Curry has been with the Warriors for 17 seasons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it crazy to think there’s a slim chance that Curry eventually wants out and the Warriors oblige? Probably. However, as crazy as a Curry trade sounds, it could make sense for both sides. He’s synonymous with the Warriors and the Bay in general, but with little time left, what if Curry is open to closing his career elsewhere if Golden State doesn’t have an immediate path to contention?

I don’t think Curry would give the Warriors a public trade demand by any means. If Golden State truly wants to press the rebuild button and became open to dealing Curry, the franchise would likely approach its longtime superstar and let him have a say on a new destination. He’s on Golden State’s books for one more year at $62.6 million after he signed a contract extension back in 2024. If the Warriors have another forgettable year, Curry could choose to go elsewhere next summer or, if things are heading in that direction, the Warriors could trade him to bring back a valuable package that could kick-start a rebuild.

Let’s be super clear: a full-on rebuild that would see Curry land elsewhere is the last option. The Warriors should do all they can to maximize the time left with their franchise legend. However, Golden State has already tried to upgrade the roster numerous times around Curry which hasn’t worked out.

It may still be the prevailing hangover from the Luka Dončić trade, but no player is truly safe and anything can happen in #thisleague.

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